Short Interest in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Rises By 5.1%

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 316,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,251. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEAT. Raymond James cut shares of BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

