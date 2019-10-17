Short Interest in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Declines By 6.2%

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,680,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 19,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:C traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169,762. The company has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $73.08.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 309.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 207,602 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.