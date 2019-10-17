Short Interest in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Grows By 6.7%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 30th total of 16,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 3,367,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,276. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,614.29%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,817,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,503 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 23,543,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,917 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Mizuho started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

