Short Interest in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Declines By 13.0%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 30th total of 8,750,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $1,672,323.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,788,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Eugene Edwards purchased 15,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Green Plains by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 456,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,120. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $420.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

