Short Interest in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Decreases By 5.0%

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the August 30th total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after buying an additional 127,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $235.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.