Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rises By 8.9%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $349.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -1.35. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

KNSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

