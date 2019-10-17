Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Declines By 8.9%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 30th total of 12,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MBIA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

MBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 352,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $271,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,532 shares in the company, valued at $853,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in MBIA by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,614,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MBIA by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MBIA by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

