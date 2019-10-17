Short Interest in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Expands By 6.7%

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Milacron alerts:

NYSE MCRN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 495,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Milacron has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.73 million. Milacron had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Milacron will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milacron news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $81,435.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Milacron by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Milacron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Milacron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Milacron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Milacron by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.