Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Decreases By 8.2%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 174,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,115. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 82.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

