Short Interest in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Grows By 7.8%

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Myokardia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,220. Myokardia has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,183,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock worth $3,326,603. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth $23,678,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 5,541.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 248,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Myokardia by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,842,000 after purchasing an additional 746,122 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth $5,875,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

