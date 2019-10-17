Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Decreases By 8.0%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the August 30th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.69, for a total value of $844,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $15,858,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,508.28, for a total value of $3,508,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NVR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. Evercore upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,537.33.
Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $65.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,771.08. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,900. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,794.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,632.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,379.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $49.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 208.72 EPS for the current year.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
