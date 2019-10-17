Short Interest in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Decreases By 9.5%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,000,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $3,320,000.00. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,071,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,480.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 77,522.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 337.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 299.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

