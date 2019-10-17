Short Interest in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Declines By 9.8%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 30th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RICK. ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 75,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 56,941 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $189.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $47.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.