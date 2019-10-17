Short Interest in Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Drops By 9.4%

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 30th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Reliv International stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reliv International has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

