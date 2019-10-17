Short Interest in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Declines By 9.2%

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

In other Rosetta Stone news, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,342.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RST traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 16,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RST. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

