Short Interest in SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Decreases By 7.7%

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,500 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 30th total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHSP. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of SHSP opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. SharpSpring has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.02.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. Analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

