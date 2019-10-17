Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Increases By 6.1%

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $52,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.