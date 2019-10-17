Short Interest in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Expands By 5.2%

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on XBIT. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $8.83 on Thursday. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $353.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

