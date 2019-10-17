ShowHand (HAND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,398.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. ShowHand has a market cap of $26,316.00 and approximately $17,398.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShowHand has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00230697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01095382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

