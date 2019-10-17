Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SBGL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 253,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.18. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGL. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sibanye Gold (SBGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.