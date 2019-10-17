Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.93, 250,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,612,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,217 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 329,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

