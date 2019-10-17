Sidoti Trims Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Target Price to $42.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target lowered by Sidoti from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCO. Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of DCO opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $27,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,841.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

