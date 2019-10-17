Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 24.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on BSRR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BSRR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $400.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

