Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $13.99. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 35,060 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.82.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$255.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1925392 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton purchased 7,400 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$495,303.12. Also, Director Paul G. Cataford sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$36,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,307 shares in the company, valued at C$166,778.25.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

