Signaturefd LLC Acquires 698 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.39.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

