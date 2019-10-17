Signaturefd LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. 681,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,877. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

