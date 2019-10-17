Signaturefd LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Celgene by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 38,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 11.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 5.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 2.8% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.82. 509,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.