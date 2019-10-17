Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after buying an additional 3,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after buying an additional 290,782 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 605,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.54. 56,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

