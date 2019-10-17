Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,065. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

