Signet Jewelers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 44,701 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,289% compared to the typical volume of 1,319 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,039.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

SIG traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,808. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.