Simplex Trading LLC Sells 10,256 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares by 70.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 590,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares by 126.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares alerts:

GUSH opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.