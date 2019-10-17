Simplex Trading LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 218,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 67,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the period.

IWV stock opened at $174.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

