SimpliFi Inc. Sells 157 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

SimpliFi Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 253,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.09. 2,345,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,428,852. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.81. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

