Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $85,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 579.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

