Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Scorpio Bulkers were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

NYSE SALT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 15,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,567. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.26 million, a PE ratio of -238.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

