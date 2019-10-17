SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 target price on shares of SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 94,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.02. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $73.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

