Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SKYS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Sky Solar has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Get Sky Solar alerts:

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

See Also: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.