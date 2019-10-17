Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.25 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 279.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Slang Worldwide stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. Slang Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

About Slang Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

