Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. 796,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1,345.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 454,914 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $6,999,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 110.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $4,242,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

