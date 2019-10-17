SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0028

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Braziliex, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $105,688.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,116.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.02194262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.71 or 0.02721142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00676417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00692621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00055611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00448169 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

