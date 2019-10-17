Snovian.Space (SNOV) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $228,339.00 and approximately $513.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 395,022,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,017,243 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

