Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLGL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $148.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 300.12% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 76,585 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

