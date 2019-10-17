SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,050 shares during the period. SolarWinds accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 5,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,163. SolarWinds Corp has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 67.62%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

