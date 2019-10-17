Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. Sonoco Products also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.50-5.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.71. 10,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,437. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

