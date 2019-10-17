SophiaTX (SPHTX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,141.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bit-Z. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $360,215.00 and approximately $14,141.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00043112 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.97 or 0.06042527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001125 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043279 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

