SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.3% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SpartanNash Co has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

