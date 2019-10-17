SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 552,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,343 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,172. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

