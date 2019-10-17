SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,488,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,596,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,826,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,359,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,623,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,426,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after purchasing an additional 138,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 104,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $29.92. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

