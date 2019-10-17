SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 63,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $35.18 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

