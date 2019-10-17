SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 5.1% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,247.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,288. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

